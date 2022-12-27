 
entertainment
Helen Skelton strikes a cool pose with 'Strictly' co-stars

Helen Skelton was all smiles as she posed beside her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars in a throwback snap from her time on the BBC show.

The TV presenter, 39, donned a green halterneck top and she snapped a selfie for Instagram with stars Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Tyler West, Molly Rainford, Fleur East, and Vito Coppola.

Helen went on to praise professional dancer Amy in the caption after opening up about her battle with Crohn's disease.

Being a supportive pal, Helen wrote: ' She is one of those warrior women who keeps going whilst fighting a silent battle. Respect and love to you. Thanks for your insight and sharing your story. Thanks for being one of those women who keeps getting back up'.

Amy discussed the vile comments she's received from trolls throughout her career as she battles Crohn's disease

The professional dancer, 32, revealed she has been body shamed from a young age as she suffered from symptoms and medication altering her looks.

