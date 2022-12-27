 
Shaquille O'Neal reveals he lost 40 pounds, plans to lose 20 more in 2023

Shaquille O’Neal talked to Entertainment Tonight, ahead of his virtual reality New Year's Eve countdown special, The Shaq-tacular Spectacular.

He revealed that he lost 40 pounds recently and he plans to lose 20 more pounds in the coming year. He added that he will be giving himself good health as a present for his 51st birthday.

“I lost 40 pounds,” O'Neal shared. “I need to lose about 20 more, but impressive. Imma get real chiselled up and do an underwear ad with my sons.”

Explaining his decision on how he got started on his fitness plan, he said that he had help from friends.

“I got a couple people involved – It’s all about eating right,” he said. “I got some blood work done, a friend of mine called me and said, ‘You're fat,' and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work, and you know, 'cause I was the athlete – I wasn't a salad eater. I won't pay attention to any of that. I don't care about none of that,” he continued.

“I didn't know what the difference between a carb and a protein, at 50 years old I never knew. So, he was saying you can't do this, you can't do that, more vegetables, my iron's low. And once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped,” the 50-year-old added.

He further divulged what changes he made and the things he is avoiding. “Plus the supplements I'm taking, and the shakes I'm drinking, the weight just fell off. I'm not at 100 percent ninja mode yet. I'm still 75 percent.”

Despite a few cheat days, O'Neal has stuck to his diet and exercise routine. As for his advice for people who don't have access to a chef and trainer like he does, the athlete simply said, start by walking.

“Start off, if you can, by walking 30 minutes a day. A lot of people can’t do that ‘cause I know, you got the kids, you gotta get to work. But if you can, start off by walking 30 minutes a day," he said. “Put your headphones on, put on your favourite song, 30 minutes a day.”

Next, eliminate your vices, which for O'Neal, are bread and soda.

“Then you gotta eliminate something that you love. Eliminate it. I haven’t had soda for a while. I gotta eliminate bread and soda, so, if I could eliminate bread or soda, I think I could get the Marky Wahlberg look. I want to be known as the Black Mark Wahlberg.”

