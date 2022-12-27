 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Arnold Schwarzenegger delaying wedding with Heather Milligan: Here's why

Arnold Schwarzenegger delaying wedding with Heather Milligan: Here's why

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been trying to avoid the topic of marriage with girlfriend of nine years Heather Milligan.

An insider spilt to Radar Online that The Terminator actor is keeping away from tying the knot again because he “doesn't want to take another financial [loss].”

The source said Schwarzenegger is "dragging his heels" when it comes to marrying longtime girlfriend after his his $400 million divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver.

The outlet suggested that Milligan may get tired of waiting for the actor to change his mind as the couple has been together for almost a decade.

"Heather has been with Arnold for nine years," the insider told the publication. "She's been patient and waited long enough."

"Arnold had the built-in excuse that he was still legally married, but he can't rely on that any longer," added the source. "Yet, he's still hemming and hawing" and the "clock is ticking!"

The insider went on to add that if push comes to shove, Schwarzenegger could end up single while noting that the reason behind him avoiding marriage is purely financial.

"He doesn't want to take another financial [loss] if things go south," the insider claimed.

