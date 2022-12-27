 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian gives rare glimpse at baby boy in Christmas snaps with daughter True

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Khloé Kardashian gives rare glimpse at baby boy in Christmas snaps with daughter True
Khloé Kardashian gives rare glimpse at baby boy in Christmas snaps with daughter True

Khloé Kardashian took the internet by surprise as she posted adorable pictures featuring her daughter True Thompson and baby boy from her family’s extravagant Christmas celebrations over the weekend.

The Kardashians star, 38, took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a series of rare family Christmas photos with her 4-year-old daughter True and baby son.

In the photos, Khloé was seen posing in front of a white Christmas tree. The mother-daughter duo matched in red gorgeous shiny dresses for the evening.

She held her son in her arm, who donned a black onesie. The reality TV star simply captioned the post, “Merry Christmas.”

The post garnered massive likes in no time. Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian also commented, “My babies.”

In a separate post, Khloé shared that the dress was from Nicholas Lebrun, showing it off in a series of solo shots. She also shared more photos posing with True.

Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their son in July via surrogate following the NBA player’s cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols.

More From Entertainment:

'Glass Onion' director reveals not happy with movie title

'Glass Onion' director reveals not happy with movie title
Arnold Schwarzenegger delaying wedding with Heather Milligan: Here's why

Arnold Schwarzenegger delaying wedding with Heather Milligan: Here's why
Prince Andrew’s bizarre advice to woman at Christmas celebrations goes viral

Prince Andrew’s bizarre advice to woman at Christmas celebrations goes viral
Shaquille O’Neal reveals he lost 40 pounds, plans to lose 20 more in 2023

Shaquille O’Neal reveals he lost 40 pounds, plans to lose 20 more in 2023
Piers Morgan’s Twitter account gets hacked with threats to leak celebs DMs

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account gets hacked with threats to leak celebs DMs
Melanie Martin shares rare glimpse of Aaron Carter’s 'mini me' son during Christmas

Melanie Martin shares rare glimpse of Aaron Carter’s 'mini me' son during Christmas
Prince William’s Christmas gift for Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William’s Christmas gift for Kate Middleton revealed
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes travel together for holidays amid affair scandal

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes travel together for holidays amid affair scandal
‘Avatar’ stays atop N. America box office on storm-dampened weekend

‘Avatar’ stays atop N. America box office on storm-dampened weekend
Bella Hadid rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from ski vacation

Bella Hadid rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from ski vacation

Tearful Kim Kardashian shares new shocking details about split from Kanye West and kids' reactions

Tearful Kim Kardashian shares new shocking details about split from Kanye West and kids' reactions
Song Joong Ki's agency issues an official statement regarding pregnancy rumours with girlfriend

Song Joong Ki's agency issues an official statement regarding pregnancy rumours with girlfriend