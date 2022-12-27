Khloé Kardashian gives rare glimpse at baby boy in Christmas snaps with daughter True

Khloé Kardashian took the internet by surprise as she posted adorable pictures featuring her daughter True Thompson and baby boy from her family’s extravagant Christmas celebrations over the weekend.

The Kardashians star, 38, took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a series of rare family Christmas photos with her 4-year-old daughter True and baby son.

In the photos, Khloé was seen posing in front of a white Christmas tree. The mother-daughter duo matched in red gorgeous shiny dresses for the evening.



She held her son in her arm, who donned a black onesie. The reality TV star simply captioned the post, “Merry Christmas.”

The post garnered massive likes in no time. Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian also commented, “My babies.”



In a separate post, Khloé shared that the dress was from Nicholas Lebrun, showing it off in a series of solo shots. She also shared more photos posing with True.

Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their son in July via surrogate following the NBA player’s cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols.