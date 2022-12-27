Salma Hayek opens up on 'phsically-challenging' scene in 'Magic Mike 3'

Salma Hayek opened up about her difficult scene in the upcoming Steven Soderbergh comedy drama.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Mexican star opened up on the lap dance scne with Channing Tatum.

"It's very physically challenging," adding, "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated."

The Oscar-nominated actor added that it was a "magical moment" that made her "remember who I really was."

Giving insight into her character, "I play a strong woman," she told Antonio Banderas while promoting their upcoming film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

"You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around," Hayek continued.

"He would have. He would have shamed them," Hayek responded. "He's a really good dancer, Antonio."

Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to hit theaters on Feb. 10, 2023.