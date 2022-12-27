 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle gets compared to Kanye West, Elon Musk in explosive story

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Meghan Markle gets compared to Kanye West, Elon Musk in explosive story
Meghan Markle gets compared to Kanye West, Elon Musk in explosive story

Meghan Markle was recently slammed in a new explosive story which draws a comparison between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other controversial names of 2022.

Writer Joanna Weiss penned a piece, titled 2022 Is The Year We All Finally Got Tired of the Narcissists, to dished on the renowned names who ‘got their comeuppance and some of them got worse: our disinterest’ throughout the year.

“My natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits. 

"And it struck me that the overreach that led to the Sussexes’ critically panned mega-series is the same impulse that turned Elon Musk into a terror on Twitter, that prompted Ye to up the ante of outrageous behaviour until he crossed the line into blatant antisemitism, that sent Bankman-Fried from the top of the world to a Bahamian jail,” she wrote in her piece.

Weiss added that “even sympathetic critics have groused that there’s little new here, beyond the vanity.”

The writer further added that the couple’s brand of narcissism is more ‘benign’ than that of Kanye West, Elon Musk and Donald trump, reported Daily Mail.

More From Entertainment:

‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories

‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories
Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’

Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’
Kate Middleton to ‘pay the price’ for ‘tumult’ after Harry, Meghan ‘blow’

Kate Middleton to ‘pay the price’ for ‘tumult’ after Harry, Meghan ‘blow’
‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5

‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5
King Charles ‘secret son’ vows to prove his claims in 2023

King Charles ‘secret son’ vows to prove his claims in 2023
Prince Louis branded ‘pure chaos’ after royal Christmas outing

Prince Louis branded ‘pure chaos’ after royal Christmas outing
Prince Andrew ‘will never be a senior working royal’ despite Sandringham appearance

Prince Andrew ‘will never be a senior working royal’ despite Sandringham appearance
Brooke Shields reveals she had 'pneumonia' while filming intense scene in 'Blue Lagoon'

Brooke Shields reveals she had 'pneumonia' while filming intense scene in 'Blue Lagoon'
King Charles’ butler defends ignoring Harry, Meghan in Christmas speech

King Charles’ butler defends ignoring Harry, Meghan in Christmas speech
Lady Louise Windsor’s health struggles, surgeries laid bare: DETAILS

Lady Louise Windsor’s health struggles, surgeries laid bare: DETAILS
Jake Gyllenhaal confesses having huge crush on Jennifer Aniston

Jake Gyllenhaal confesses having huge crush on Jennifer Aniston

Kate Middleton was 'real target' of Prince Harry, Meghan's Netflix series

Kate Middleton was 'real target' of Prince Harry, Meghan's Netflix series