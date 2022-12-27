 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon shares heartfelt note and memory on director Jean-Marc Vallée's death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Reese Witherspoon shares heartfelt note and memory on director Jean-Marc Vallées death anniversary

Reese Witherspoon shared a sweet memory to commemorate death anniversary of director friend Jean-Marc Vallée.

On her Instagram story, Reese Witherspoon remembered the late Jean-Marc Vallée, with whom she worked on Wild and Big Little Lies.

As per Enews, Witherspoon shared a picture of her and Vallée, filming 2014's Wild, and wrote, "I miss you my friend."

The actress, who won an Oscar for the same movie, further captioned the instagram story, "RIP Jean-Marc Vallée."

Vallée passed away on December 25, 2021 "suddenly and unexpectedly" at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada.

Reese Witherspoon shares heartfelt note and memory on director Jean-Marc Vallées death anniversary


More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares SPECIAL tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares SPECIAL tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve
British actor Kieran Hodgson says 'it's bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family'

British actor Kieran Hodgson says 'it's bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family'
Shakira took kids to Dubai so they'd spend less time with Gerard Pique?

Shakira took kids to Dubai so they'd spend less time with Gerard Pique?
Prince Andrew mingles with crowd on Christmas to try out royal fans reactions

Prince Andrew mingles with crowd on Christmas to try out royal fans reactions
‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman on filming ‘awkward’ intimate scenes with Micheal Ward

‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman on filming ‘awkward’ intimate scenes with Micheal Ward

Lily Collins explains how she’s faced ‘a lot of rejections’ early on in acting career

Lily Collins explains how she’s faced ‘a lot of rejections’ early on in acting career
Seo In Young to tie the knot soon with fiance: Details inside

Seo In Young to tie the knot soon with fiance: Details inside
Katie Price daughter gives her mom the sweetest makeover advice

Katie Price daughter gives her mom the sweetest makeover advice
Kendall Jenner accompanies Tyler The Creator as she steps out for lunch

Kendall Jenner accompanies Tyler The Creator as she steps out for lunch
Claire Sweeney issues warning to parents of young children against Roblox

Claire Sweeney issues warning to parents of young children against Roblox
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster
Victoria Beckham gets ‘frustrated’ when she’s asked about David’s tattoos

Victoria Beckham gets ‘frustrated’ when she’s asked about David’s tattoos