Kendall Jenner accompanies Tyler The Creator as she steps out for lunch

Kendall Jenner opted for a comfy outfit as she went out for lunch with Tyler The Creator, Kai Fhadra and Taco in Brentwood on Monday.

The model, 27, was spotted in a warm green knitted cardigan and paired it with a blue jeans and a pair of black Adidas trainers.

She was accompanied by Tyler The Creator, Kai Fhadra and Taco and were then seen driving to the latter's house in West Hollywood.

Kendall was accessorized with a pair of stylish rectangle sunglasses and carried a large brown bag over her shoulder.

She kept it a natural make up look, with a swipe of nude lipstick while her brunette hair were in a half-up half-down hairdo.



Tyler The Creator sported a blue pinstriped shirt, black trousers and yellow Convers. He finished the look with a stylish baseball cap.

All three of them were spotted after Kendall was photographed in a sheer outfit with nothing else underneath. She wore the dress to promote her curated fall collection with FWRD.

In the photos posted by FWRD, the Kardashians reality star was also seen wearing a Balenciaga necklace with silver-toned pearls risking a possible controversy.

In the photos, the supermodel sported a Khaite sheer periwinkle sweater with metallic threading and nothing else underneath the top.

She opted for a pair of bright blue Wolford x Mugler sheer tights with a back and front-seam with an exposed backside.

To further beautify the look, the reality star wore a pair of silver metallic heels from Saint Laurent.