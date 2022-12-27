Prince Andrew mingles with crowd on Christmas to try out royal fans reactions

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal titles and patronages over his infamous scandal, tired out reactions of royal fans by mingling with them after attending Christmas Day service at the St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate this week.



The Duke of York was spotted greeting and exchanging some words with bemused fans during his walkabout with other members of the royal family at Sandringham.

Some images and clips from the gathering went viral on social media, showing Andrew getting mixed up with the crowds.

In the photos, shared by several media outlets, Queen Elizabeth II's disgraced son tried to win hearts of his disgruntled fans with his gesture and words.

In the pictures, it can be seen that some royal fans responded to the Princess Beatrice's father's gesture, while majority of royal fans appeared reluctant to share words and smile with the disgraced royal.

At one point, Andrew advised a woman, who was standing amongst the crowd outside of the Sandringham estate, to "stand on a newspaper" to keep warm. The lady responded as saying "thank you" but she did not appear giving importance to the Duke and his words.

Prince Andrew also chatted with some other members of the public who gathered outside the royal residence. But, not everyone appeared interested and happy talking to him.



Andrew, who walked behind senior members of the family, seemingly tried to check the reactions of the crowds with his gestures. King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton also greeted the fans who lined up outside the Sandringham estate.



Prince Andrew's appearance on the royal family's festivities does not seem to have assured that the Duke will play a leading role in King Charles' inner circle. Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband will never be 'royal he once was', according some experts.