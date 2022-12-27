 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew mingles with crowd on Christmas to try out royal fans reactions

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal titles and patronages over his infamous scandal, tired out reactions of royal fans by mingling with them after attending Christmas Day service at the St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate this week.

The Duke of York was spotted greeting and exchanging some words with bemused fans during his walkabout with other members of the royal family at Sandringham.

Prince Andrew mingles with crowd on Christmas to try out royal fans reactions

Some images and clips from the gathering went viral on social media, showing Andrew getting mixed up with the crowds.

Prince Andrew mingles with crowd on Christmas to try out royal fans reactions

In the photos, shared by several media outlets, Queen Elizabeth II's disgraced son tried to win hearts of his disgruntled fans with his gesture and words.

In the pictures, it can be seen that some royal fans responded to the Princess Beatrice's father's gesture, while majority of royal fans appeared reluctant to share words and smile with the disgraced royal.

Prince Andrew mingles with crowd on Christmas to try out royal fans reactions

At one point, Andrew advised a woman, who was standing amongst the crowd outside of the Sandringham estate, to "stand on a newspaper" to keep warm.  The lady responded as saying "thank you" but she did not appear giving importance to the Duke and his words.

Prince Andrew also chatted with some other members of the public who gathered outside the royal residence. But, not everyone appeared interested and happy talking to him.

Andrew, who walked behind senior members of the family, seemingly tried to check the reactions of the crowds with his gestures. King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton also greeted the fans who lined up outside the Sandringham estate.

Prince Andrew's appearance on the royal family's festivities does not seem to have assured that the Duke will play a leading role in King Charles' inner circle. Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband will never be 'royal he once was', according some experts.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman on filming ‘awkward’ intimate scenes with Micheal Ward

‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman on filming ‘awkward’ intimate scenes with Micheal Ward

Katie Price daughter gives her mom the sweetest makeover advice

Katie Price daughter gives her mom the sweetest makeover advice
Kendall Jenner accompanies Tyler The Creator as she steps out for lunch

Kendall Jenner accompanies Tyler The Creator as she steps out for lunch
Claire Sweeney issues warning to parents of young children against Roblox

Claire Sweeney issues warning to parents of young children against Roblox
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster
Victoria Beckham gets ‘frustrated’ when she’s asked about David’s tattoos

Victoria Beckham gets ‘frustrated’ when she’s asked about David’s tattoos

'The Crown’ star Stephen Greif breathes his last at 78

'The Crown’ star Stephen Greif breathes his last at 78
Simon Cowell reveals marriage plans with Lauren Silverman: ‘It'll be fun’

Simon Cowell reveals marriage plans with Lauren Silverman: ‘It'll be fun’
Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Kim Kardashian expresses concerns regarding future relationships after Ye divorce

Kim Kardashian expresses concerns regarding future relationships after Ye divorce

Kate Middleton attracts massive praise for Dina earrings

Kate Middleton attracts massive praise for Dina earrings
Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside

Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside