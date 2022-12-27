 
Shakira took kids to Dubai so they'd spend less time with Gerard Pique?

Shakira took her kids to Dubai on her first Christmas after split with Gerard Pique, however, new reports claims the singer did it so the boys would spend less time with their father.

A Spanish media outlet Marca revealed that the sports star is supposed to spend 10 days each month with his boys, Sasha and Milan, as per the kids’ custody agreement.

But due to Shakira’s trip to Dubai, Pique won’t be able to spend more time with his children this month because they have to leave for Miami after New Year.

Hence, Pique is not happy over his ex-girlfriend’s Christmas trip to U.A.E. which means less time with his boys who will be with him for New Year and Three Kings Day.

"If the children start the course on the 5th, Pique loses time to be with them, so either they are delivered to him earlier or they start classes beyond the North American calendar," the publication quoted La Vanguardia.

The outlet shared that now Pique can ask Shakira to go to Miami a little late so he would get to spend all 10 days with Sasha and Milan.

