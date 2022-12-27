Arnold Schwarzenegger shares SPECIAL tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a special tribute to his late mother Aurelia on social media Monday, sharing a throwback holiday shot of her posing by a Christmas tree.

'I hope you all had a Merry Christmas!' the action star, 75, captioned the clip. 'Here is a shot of my mother by the Christmas tree many years ago that I shared in my new newsletter. Those are real candles hanging on the tree!'

In the image, Aurelia wore a patterned plum dress while posing next to the tree, which was adorned with ornaments and candles, which is a German tradition.



Aurelia died at the age of 76 in August of 1998 when she suffered a fatal heart attack while visiting her husband's grave, the Austrian Press Agency reported, according to the AP.

The ex-California governor said at the time, 'With the loss of my mother, my world has fallen apart,' the local newspaper Kleine Zeitung reported.



The Terminator star took to the social media site Saturday to chronicle his exercise routine, and wish his followers a happy holiday.