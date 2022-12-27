 
Evan Peters to make a comeback as Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'

Evan Peters to replay the speedy Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'

Evan Peters, who starred as Quicksilver in triple X-Men films, is gearing up to reprise his role in Deadpool 3, set in the MCU, which will be released on November 8, 2024.

According to SportsKeeda, the news is confirmed that Evan Peters, who recently amassed global popularity through his role as the notorious Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix series Dahmer, will star as Quicksilver in Deadpool 3.

Although, the outlet reports, it is not confirmed whether Evan will play a variant from the MCU or the same one from the pre-Disney X-Men films.

Deadpool 3 is still under covers but it is reported to be a multiversal adventure involving Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and Owen Wilson's Mobius from Loki.

In 2021, Evan Peters's Quicksilver was revealed to be an imposter in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, which Agatha Harkness dubbed "Fake Pietro" or "Fietro," and was in reality a Westview resident and actor named Ralph Bohner.

It is yet to be seen whether the trust of fans, who were deceived and outraged by the fake-out reveal in WandaVision, will be restored in the upcoming movie.


