Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Pregnant Hilary Swank says twins are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in a sweet Christmas post

Hilary Swank shared a glimpse of her double holiday joy in a recent social media post.

On December 26, to be mother of twins, Hilary Swank shared a festive post on Instagram, boasting her exuberant spirit.

As per People, the actress shared her picture in a red-and-white striped onesie, beaming in front of the Christmas tree and cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the picture, "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle. Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take. So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!"

Celebrity friend, Debra Messing chimed in the comments section and showed great if not equal enthusiasm as Hilary, as she commented, "Mama!!!!!!!!!!!"

While Selma Blair wrote, "So happy for you!!! Cutest little elves," and Lindsay Lohan wished Swank a "Merry Christmas!" with three emojis.

Kevin Nealon, Jewel and Julianne Hough also left some heartfelt comments on her page. 



