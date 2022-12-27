 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Christina Ricci explains why she thinks her children will grow as ‘feminists’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Christina Ricci explains why she thinks her children will grow as ‘feminists’
Christina Ricci explains why she thinks her children will grow as ‘feminists’

Christina Ricci has recently discussed about raising her children as “feminists”.

In a latest interview with The Guardian, Ricci explained how her eight-year-old son Freddie “won’t be able to avoid” growing up to be a feminist.

The Wednesday actress pointed out, “Freddie’s asking questions like, ‘Mum, is that racist?’ Or ‘Mum, is that OK for women?’”

Talking about his son, Ricci mentioned, “He’s got this whole thing about not calling objects – like boats – she. He’ll correct me, ‘Women are not objects.’”

Ricci shares Freddie with her first ex-husband James Heerdegen and one-year-old daughter, Cleopatra with her current husband, celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton.

“My husband, Mark, is, I hate to say it, because it sounds really obnoxious, a feminist,” confessed the actress.

Ricci commented, “And Freddie is going to see that, and see his working mother.”

“I think he'll see women in a much more layered, complicated way, just by having grown up watching his mom do all this stuff,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end

'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end
Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ release date is out

Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ release date is out
Bella Thorne makes a shocking revelation: A director accused her of 'Flirting with him' when she was 10

Bella Thorne makes a shocking revelation: A director accused her of 'Flirting with him' when she was 10
Ciara reveals her New Year resolution and how she plans to 'Level up' in 2023: Find out

Ciara reveals her New Year resolution and how she plans to 'Level up' in 2023: Find out
Jennifer Lopez talks about how growing up with LESS MONEY shaped her personality

Jennifer Lopez talks about how growing up with LESS MONEY shaped her personality
Pregnant Hilary Swank says twins are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in a sweet Christmas post

Pregnant Hilary Swank says twins are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in a sweet Christmas post
Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders
Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments

Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments
Prince William, Harry 'were absolutely inseparable' before Meghan's entry in Duke's life

Prince William, Harry 'were absolutely inseparable' before Meghan's entry in Duke's life
Evan Peters to make a comeback as Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'

Evan Peters to make a comeback as Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague steps outside for Christmas stroll with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague steps outside for Christmas stroll with boyfriend Tommy Fury
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares SPECIAL tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares SPECIAL tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve