Christina Ricci explains why she thinks her children will grow as ‘feminists’

Christina Ricci has recently discussed about raising her children as “feminists”.



In a latest interview with The Guardian, Ricci explained how her eight-year-old son Freddie “won’t be able to avoid” growing up to be a feminist.

The Wednesday actress pointed out, “Freddie’s asking questions like, ‘Mum, is that racist?’ Or ‘Mum, is that OK for women?’”

Talking about his son, Ricci mentioned, “He’s got this whole thing about not calling objects – like boats – she. He’ll correct me, ‘Women are not objects.’”

Ricci shares Freddie with her first ex-husband James Heerdegen and one-year-old daughter, Cleopatra with her current husband, celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton.

“My husband, Mark, is, I hate to say it, because it sounds really obnoxious, a feminist,” confessed the actress.

Ricci commented, “And Freddie is going to see that, and see his working mother.”

“I think he'll see women in a much more layered, complicated way, just by having grown up watching his mom do all this stuff,” she added.