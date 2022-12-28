Netflix 'Emily in Paris' Lily Collins drops video of her iconic bangs haircut

Netflix Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, who played Emily shared an anticipating video of herself getting the iconic bangs haircut.

Lily underwent a major hair transformation for the much awaited third season of Emily In Paris, which was premiered recently.

The actress, 33 shared the nerve-racking moment when a hairstylist Gregory Russell bravely cut a Jane Birkin inspired fringe for the shoot.

Lily turned to Instagram on Tuesday to drop the video of her hair transformation while thanking the pro hairstylist for 'starting Emily's new hair journey,' as well as her own 'fringe era.'

In the shared video, Lily can be seen sitting on a stool in zero make up with a pink satin cape around her as Gregory parts out her hair.

After creating the perfect section, Gregory puts back a portion of her soon-to-be bangs in order to work in layers.

As the actress smiles nervously, Gregory quickly grabs ahold of the bottom layer and cut it.

Lily couldn't resist laughing out nervously as she watches strands of her hair fall to the floor.

The 33-year-old actress appears to be thrilled with the results as she continues to smile for the camera.

'Not exactly trauma bangs… unlike Emily, I didn't cut these myself!' she wrote in the caption while poking fun at her character’s trauma in season 3.

'Big thank you to the master @gregoryrussellhair for inducting me into my fringe era and starting Emily's new hair journey…,' concluded Lily.

Lily also revealed that she would love to see her on-screen character remain in Paris, rather than moving elsewhere in search of love.

'So I would definitely want to stay in Paris and explore all the other countries that were nearby and pop over for an adventure somewhere.' She told the site.