Britney Spears ‘pulls off’ geek look: ‘Nerd of the century’

Britney Spears left her millions of followers surprised on Tuesday as she pulled off a geek look, ditching her everyday glam.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old princess of pop dropped a photo of her rocking a pair of large, brown-frame eyeglasses as she apparently got a private jet.

The Toxic singer gave her title of the “nerd of the century’. Britney had her hair styled into a messy hairdo while giving the camera a thumbs up.

“I try to be s--- and (expletive) on Instagram but those of you who really know me …. 'Nerd of the Century' [three nerd emojis],” she captioned the post.

“… but hey I think I pull it off !!!! Well not really …. or (expletive) maybe I do [woman shrugging emoji, laughing crying emoji, hand over mouth emoji]!!!!” she added.

Meanwhile, the singer also posted a series of other photos in which she showed off her “MEXICO [Mexican flag emoji] !!! I pulled my sides up like I used to in high school and I look pretty young !!! It's weird they still sell the same barrette [woman shrugging emoji] !!! I always look extremely young with this hair-do !!!

“I played in the shower for 3 hours with water on and off [shower head emoji] !!! The lighting was unbelievable[light bulb emoji]!!! It was warm and soft … it made me look 10 years old !!!” she added.