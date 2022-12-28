 
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman admits 'lot harder' to get in shape

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Hugh Jackman is super-excited about the upcoming film Ryan Reynolds led-Deadpool 3 in 2024.

However, the 54-year-old admitted it was "a lot harder," to get in shape for the character in Deadpool 3, revealing due to his current shows in Broadway musical The Music Man is the main reason.

"I'm doing eight shows a week right now, so I'm only lifting weights three times a week," he said, adding he wants to be in "better shape than ever." "But I'll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month, and I'll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in."  

During a podcast with The Empire Film Podcast, the actor also explained the tension between his Wolverine and Deadpool characters, played by Ryan Reynolds, still exists.

"How do I categorize it?" Jackman said. "Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other."

The Australian actor added, "I'm just talking from my perspective. [Logan is] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him, or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot.


