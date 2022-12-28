 
Queen Consort Camilla's new royal role will 'reduce over time'

Queen Consort Camilla's new royal role will 'reduce over time'

King Charles III is expected to hand over a royal role to his wife Queen Consort Camilla which could, however “reduce over time”.

The new monarch recently landed five winners from his first 25 runners since the Queen died and the Racing Post claimed that Charles is ‘likely’ to ask Camilla to lead the show.

ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell told Post: “For all that the landscape will be different moving forward, I think it's in very safe hands.

"I know first hand how much Camilla loves horses and also how much her passion for racing has grown in recent years.

"There is clearly an indelible link between the royal family and horse racing. I was relieved to hear her enthusiasm, passion and appetite for it," reported The Sun.

