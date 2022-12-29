 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to face huge backlash if he fails to reveal 'alleged racist' in his memoir

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Prince Harry, who has been in headlines since he announced his memoir's release date, is expected to drop some new bombs on the palace.

Royal biographers seem to be divided on sharing their thoughts about the King Charles III's younger son's highly-anticipated book, as some suggest the Duke has more to spill in his book, while others claim nothing new is going to happen.

According to some, the Duke's 416-page book will explore his experience of living “a life staged in the public eye,” giving an “up-close, behind the scenes, intimate and forthright” account from the much-loved Prince who is “reclaiming his own story”. 

Meghan Markle's husband may reveal the 'alleged racist royal' in his book, titled Spare, according to Katie Nicholl - writer of new book 'The New Royals - Harry'.

However, one royal commentator has claimed that there is a particular revelation that won’t be included in the book. Kinsey Schofield has suggested that Harry is unlikely to reveal who the ‘racist royal’ is.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for their tell-all interview with a US TV host Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where they claimed a member of the royal family questioned what the colour of their unborn child’s skin would be. But the couple did not name the alleged royal racist.

There are speculations that Harry would face huge backlash if he fails to reveal the name of the racist in his upcoming memoir, which is set to hit shelves on January 10.  

To promote his book, The Duke of Sussex will sit down for a number of TV interviews. There are speculations that Harry is delving further into his strained relationships with members of the Royal Family. He will also give insight into his new life with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, in the US.

More From Entertainment:

BigHit issues stern warning to 'perpetuators of malicious activities' in an open letter

BigHit issues stern warning to 'perpetuators of malicious activities' in an open letter
Danish royal family appears together in new photos ahead of major shake-up

Danish royal family appears together in new photos ahead of major shake-up
Cameron Diaz spills on fitness goals for 2023

Cameron Diaz spills on fitness goals for 2023
Elizabeth Hurley addresses her ‘feud’ with fellow celeb who dated her ex

Elizabeth Hurley addresses her ‘feud’ with fellow celeb who dated her ex
Kim Kardashian blasted for defending her reaction on Balenciaga scandal

Kim Kardashian blasted for defending her reaction on Balenciaga scandal

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to 'Queen of Tejano music' Selena on recent outing

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to 'Queen of Tejano music' Selena on recent outing
Prince Harry 'stormed off in a huff' over fan's request for a photo with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry 'stormed off in a huff' over fan's request for a photo with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to be 'quiet'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to be 'quiet'

Jameela Jamil reveals she’s battling with 'dangerous' Ehlers Danlos syndrome

Jameela Jamil reveals she’s battling with 'dangerous' Ehlers Danlos syndrome
Rita Wilson explains her journey as a working mother in the industry

Rita Wilson explains her journey as a working mother in the industry
Karan Johar feels 'grateful' as he wraps up 2022: Watch

Karan Johar feels 'grateful' as he wraps up 2022: Watch
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sold their and royal family's privacy in 2022?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sold their and royal family's privacy in 2022?