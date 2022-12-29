Jameela Jamil addresses battle with rare tissue disorder

Jameela Jamil has just shed some light into her rare connective tissue disorder, as well as the hate she receives as a result of it.

The 36-year-old shared her thoughts in a three-minute video that has been shared to TikTok.

In it, the Good Place actor began by showing off her stretchy cheeks.

The actor was even heard saying, “Jesus Christ, that is not an app, that is not a filter, that is just my face. Look how elastic that is.”

It was only later that she revealed the true cause for such elasticity and admitted that it’s a symptom of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in actuality.

For those unversed, this syndrome is a group of cluster disorders that affect all connective tissue within the body.

It also extends to Jamil’s joints, which she showcases by hyperextending her arm on camera.

She even adds, “It pertains to my joints. As you can see, nothing bends the right way, everything bends the right and the wrong way.”

For those unversed, this comes in response to the recent slew of ongoing hate Jamil’s been receiving for advocating for health and wellness ‘too much’.

She even addressed the issue on TikTok and added, “in spite of the fact that people like to make fun of me over my health,” she’ll continue to champion.







