Thursday Dec 29 2022
Tom Cruise 'done' with LA's 'attention-seeking celebrities'

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Tom Cruise has reportedly grown weary of “attention-seeking celebrities” and is even starting to feel sick of L.A as a whole.

Cruise’s emotions have been brought to light by inside sources close to RadarOnline.

They started by revealing, “Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood.”

Especially since “He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic and doesn't have time for the rest of the B*.”

For those unversed, LA also houses painful memories of his marriages to Mimi Rogers (1987-1990), Nicole Kidman (1990-2001), and Katie Holmes (2006-2012).

The insider even addressed these life events and explained, “L.A. was Tom's home base during those marriages and that's where those marriages ended in divorce. So the city conjures up memories he'd rather not dwell on.”

