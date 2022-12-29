 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian reveals ‘the one thing’ her kids can’t go to sleep without

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Kim Kardashian reveals ‘the one thing’ her kids can’t go to sleep without
Kim Kardashian reveals ‘the one thing’ her kids can’t go to sleep without

Kim Kardashian weighs in on her nightly rituals and staples that she makes sure to implement.

The admissions have been made on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast.

In the interview, Kim dived deep into her daily rituals and revealed her stance on nightly prayers.

She started by explaining the importance of nightly prayers in her household and admitted, “I pray every night with my kids.”

“Even if I'm, you know out of town, they have to call me, and we say our prayers together over FaceTime.”

“They just like that. They can't go to bed without that,” no matter what.

During the course of the chat, she also discussed what she prays for most of all and admitted, “Health and happiness.”

“And calmness, sometimes,” because “Sometimes I need a little bit of help in that area.” 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'put family above duty' by inviting Andrew to royal Christmas

King Charles 'put family above duty' by inviting Andrew to royal Christmas
Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew
Netflix 'Virgin River' Martin Henderson talks on 'making Jack feel human'

Netflix 'Virgin River' Martin Henderson talks on 'making Jack feel human'
'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt
Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals

Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals
Princess Diana’s unearthed letter gets £18,000 price tag

Princess Diana’s unearthed letter gets £18,000 price tag
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker exude couple goals at Christmas Eve party

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker exude couple goals at Christmas Eve party