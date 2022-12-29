Kim Kardashian reveals ‘the one thing’ her kids can’t go to sleep without

Kim Kardashian weighs in on her nightly rituals and staples that she makes sure to implement.

The admissions have been made on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast.

In the interview, Kim dived deep into her daily rituals and revealed her stance on nightly prayers.

She started by explaining the importance of nightly prayers in her household and admitted, “I pray every night with my kids.”

“Even if I'm, you know out of town, they have to call me, and we say our prayers together over FaceTime.”

“They just like that. They can't go to bed without that,” no matter what.

During the course of the chat, she also discussed what she prays for most of all and admitted, “Health and happiness.”

“And calmness, sometimes,” because “Sometimes I need a little bit of help in that area.”