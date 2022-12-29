 
Hailey Bieber slips into gorgeous silky green minidress

Hailey Bieber treated fans with one of her gorgeous looks from the 2022 and fans cannot stop gushing over her glam makeover.

The model, 26, debuted a look from her drafts on TikTok on Tuesday evening. She donned a stunning silk green dress by Vivienne Westwood from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Hailey looked incredible in the silky minidress with a plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder design that fitted her figure perfectly.

The outfit also had a lengthy tassel in the front and a flowy skirt with built-in shorts, keeping the model’s toned legs on display.

Hailey had her hair pulled up into a ponytail, with strands falling down on the sides of her face. She accessorized her look with gold earrings, and twirled around on a pop song played over the clip.

The runway queen captioned the video, “from the drafts [Christmas tree emoticon].”

The Rhode Skin founder also treated fans with a year-in-review posts, shared on her Instagram Stories. The 2022 highlights featured her adorable moments with husband Justin Bieber.

