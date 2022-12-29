Princess Diana’s unearthed letter gets £18,000 price tag

File Footage

Princess Diana’s unearthed letter featuring signatures by Prince Harry and Prince William have just been leaked.



The letter in question is currently on sale for £18,000 and includes a letter of thanks to the police sergeant who put on a motorbike for Prince William’s seventh birthday.

The letter reads, “Dear Sgt Plumb, It was so very kind of you and your team to have come here today on William's birthday - I cannot begin to tell you what pleasure the display gave to all those little people and their mothers!”

“I know how particularly busy you all are at the moment, so it meant even more to us that you and the motorbike boys were able to take part in the birthday celebrations!”

“This comes with our warmest possible thanks. Yours sincerely Diana, William, Harry.”