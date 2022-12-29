Meghan Markle wanting Kim Kardashian’s empire?

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s attempts to seed distrust among the Royal Family has been blasted.



British media presenter Ryan-Mark Parsons brought this claim to light during his interview with columnist Josh Howie and historian David Oldroyd-bolt issued this accusation.

In the eyes of Mr Parsons, “They have pumped out so much animosity since leaving the royal family despite saying they're going to America to seek privacy yet we're seeing so much media from this couple who are absolutely desperate for attention.”

He also claimed that he “wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess of Sussex is trying to be the next Kim Kardashian.”