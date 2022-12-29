 
Thursday Dec 29 2022
King Charles takes risk by inviting Prince Andrew to walk with royal family

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

King Charles III seemingly took a risk by allowing his younger brother Prince Andrew to join him and other members of the royal family for a walkabout after Christmas Day service at the St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate this week.

Royal experts and fans were surprised to see the disgraced royal attending the Christmas Day service with King Charles, Prince Edward, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family as some described the moment as risk for the Firm.

Sarah Hewson, Talk TV Royal Editor, says she was “really surprised” to see Prince Andrew making a public appearance and walking to church with the Royal family on Christmas day.

Sharing her thought on the king's decision, she added: "It could have gone really wrong, couldn’t it? Because you can’t control the reaction of the public,” she told Sky News host James Morrow. 

The Duke of York, who has been stripped of his royal titles and patronages over his infamous scandal, was seen mingling with some royal fans at Sandringham. Some images and clips from the gathering went viral on social media, showing Andrew getting mixed up with the crowd.

It is being speculated that that King Charles seemingly tried to check the reactions from the crowd that how they take the move. However, Andrew's appearance does not seem to have assured that he will play a leading role in his brother's inner circle.

To a question about King Charles, Hewson replied the monarch "will be a convener of the people. This is a man who feels things deeply, who is very passionate about things."

