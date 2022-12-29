 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly planned Megxit before their lavish royal wedding in 2018.

Speaking in their controversial new Netflix show, the Duke of Sussex admits they had been planning the shock move for "a minimum of two years".

Harry had lengthy negotiations with his father king Charles, and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as the couple battled to leave the Firm.

Meghan and Harry had plans to move to either New Zealand or South Africa before the couple relocated to Canada as they stepped back from royal duties.

The Duke  says in the show that they opted for Canada after the media revealed the couple's plan. He claimed the the news was leaked to the media the day after he told his father, King Charles, the then Prince of Wales.

South Africa was an option because the Sussexes had been carrying out charity work in the country. After initially settling in Canada, the Duke and Duchess moved to California where they now live with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

