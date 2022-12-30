 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

Former glamour model Katie Price has made a dig at her married life and ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler as she moved on with new partner.

Price has poked fun at her ex-husbands with a pointed Instagram Story, sharing a joking infographic highlighting the differences between being single, married, with kids and divorced.

The tongue-in-cheek dig comes as the she celebrated Christmas with all five of her children while' her exes had fun with their respective families.

There were speculations that the couple could have rekindled their relationship, but both appeared to have confirmed the split, with Carl moving out of Katie' Mucky Mansion and into his own bachelor pad with his dog. The star accused Katie of cheating on him, and it appears there's no way back for the once engaged couple.

