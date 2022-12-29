Jenna Bush Hager expresses her desire to go back to college

 
Jenna Bush Hager has recently opened up about her dream of going back to college on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

During a recent episode, the former US president George W. Bush’s daughter asked Hoda Kotb, “Don't you dream about going back to college?”

Jenna, who graduated from the University of Texas in 2004, explained how her “glory days” of college were “wasted on the young”.

In the light of alcohol consumption on college campuses, Hoda confessed, “I don’t remember anything from my days at Virginia Tech.” The college from Hoda received her broadcast journalism degree from in 1986.

Jenna disclosed about her obsession with the American lager, stating, “I cared too much about Natty Light.”

“I just did!” mentioned the 41-year-old.

However, she pointed out, “By the time I was a junior and a senior, I was disciplined, and I was more of me.”

