Andrew Tate held up for money laundering in Romania: DETAILS

Andrew Tate, the controversial internet personality arrested in Romania on December 30, 2022, is being questioned for money laundering.

Tate, also known as ‘Top G’, was arrested earlier today, December 30, 2022, in Romania with his brother Tristan Tate amid claims of human trafficking and rape charges;

However, Rap TV has since claimed that Romanian officials have confirmed Andrew Tate’s involvement in money laundering.

The outlet shared a tweet that read: “BREAKING: Romanian officials have confirmed that Andrew Tate wasn’t arrested on human trafficking charges, however he is being questioned for money laundering.”

A follow up tweet also claims that Tristan has already been released, while Andrew remains in police custody and is being investigated further.

However, it is pertinent to mention that as per the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), charges against Andrew Tate include organized crime, exploiting women by forcing them to create p*rnographic content, and rape.

