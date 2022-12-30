Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs ‘heartbroken’ on Vivienne Westwood’s death: See tributes

The Queen of British fashion, Vivienne Westwood, breathed her last at age 81 peacefully at her home and in presence of her loved ones.

Following her passing, various celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of the pioneering punk icon.

“I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood,” Victoria Beckham shared her condolences on Instagram.

“My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time. VB,” she added.

Marc Jacobs revealed he was “heartbroken” after he discovered that Westwood has passed away as he dropped a heartfelt tribute to the fashion designer.

“Heartbroken. You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance,” the American fashion designer wrote on the photo sharing app.

“I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations. I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent.

“You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and Andreas,” Jacobs added.

“Rest in Peace dear Vivienne, although, somehow peace seems like the wrong word,” he shared. “My deepest sympathies to Andreas and your family.”

