 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
Pizza delivery ‘gave away’ Andrew Tate’s address in Romania?

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Andrew Tate's arrest reportedly occurred as a result of a pizza delivery he chose to show off to the public.

How did a pizza box lead to Andrew Tate's arrest?

A video posted by Tate straight from his Romania location reportedly included a pizza from a local company, that ultimately led to authorities learning his address.

This is being hailed as the main clue behind the raid ‘even taking place’.

What are the charges against Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate and his brother have been charged in connection with organized crime and human trafficking.

According to a statement issued by Pop Crave, there are at least six alleged victims of the Tate brothers.

All of whom were at one point held captive by Andrew and Tristan Tate, for the sole purpose of creating elicit videos that were sold on paid sites.

Is it money laundering or human trafficking?

According to a report by prosecutors, “The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost.”

