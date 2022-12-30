Andrew Tate repeatedly interrupts female police officer after arrest, watch

File footage

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romania on suspicion of alleged human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

The video of Andrew Tate’s arrest has been revealed and in the now-viral clip, the former kickboxing champion was seen repeatedly interrupting the female cop reading him his rights.

“I’m gonna have to stop you right there, babe,” interjected Andrew Tate while being handcuffed.

“You’re running your mouth right now about how ‘I have the right to an attorney’ or whatever, but you’re just proving my point about modern women,” he was heard saying to the female police officer.

“As an alpha male, you should be submitting to me, but society has warped your genetic mindset and made you a callous [expletive] who wants to lecture me about things like what shoes I should buy you or what human rights I’ve violated. Look, after this whole ‘human trafficking’ thing is over, you want to grab a drink sometime?” Andrew Tate said while threatening the female cop.

Police officer Ana-Maria Fischer, who arrested Andrew Tate, explained his repeated intervening comments made the arrest more difficult.

“It took me almost four hours to get through the full list of rights in one go,” Officer Fischer said. “Mr. Tate would hold a finger to my lips and start aggressively bench-pressing or monologuing about the secret to being wealthy while backup officers searched his home for two missing girls,” she said.

“I eventually was only able to get him to listen by insisting that cutting me off was ‘a total cuck move,’ upon which he sat down and diligently listened,” she added.