Friday Dec 30 2022
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz touches down in Mexico with Selena Gomez

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrived in Mexico with their friend Selena Gomez to celebrate New Year as per recent reports.

The aspiring chef and the Transformers star were spotted at an airport in Los Cabos while they were accompanied with the Disney alum.

The trio, all casually dressed for their journey, was seen heading to a waiting car in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz touches down in Mexico with Selena Gomez

After having spent Christmas away from the family, it seems like Brooklyn still has no intention to go home to parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, for New Year celebration.

This comes after Victoria dropped adorable snaps of David, posing with their children Romeo, Cruz, and daughter Harper Seven on Christmas.

In the caption of the photo, Victoria tagged her first born as she mentioned that the family misses him as they celebrated first Christmas without him.

“Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham,” Victoria penned.

