Idris Elba talks about his plans for his music career

Idris Elba talked about his music career in a recent interview and shared that his future plans include doing more with his music career, as reported by Mid-Day.

Elba shared that he feels a lot more freedom in music as compared to acting and he can put forward his opinion and his narrative without being judged or cancelled. He felt that it is not the same with acting and music provides more freedom in that way.

Elba said, "I like poetry and rap and so I feel like there's an offering in me in the form of an album, I've put out music before and varied types of music, but I feel as though there's an outlet for me."

He further added, "As an actor, especially in this day and age, everyone is afraid of being cancelled or over-sharing ... In music I can say what I like, if I have an opinion I'll say it via my music and not feel worried about it, it's a different part of me, you're making music, you're in control of it, it's your narrative."

Apart from singing, Idris also wants to progress into directing from acting.