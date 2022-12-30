 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Idris Elba talks about his plans for his music career

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Idris Elba talks about his plans for his music career
Idris Elba talks about his plans for his music career

Idris Elba talked about his music career in a recent interview and shared that his future plans include doing more with his music career, as reported by Mid-Day.

Elba shared that he feels a lot more freedom in music as compared to acting and he can put forward his opinion and his narrative without being judged or cancelled. He felt that it is not the same with acting and music provides more freedom in that way.

Elba said, "I like poetry and rap and so I feel like there's an offering in me in the form of an album, I've put out music before and varied types of music, but I feel as though there's an outlet for me."

He further added, "As an actor, especially in this day and age, everyone is afraid of being cancelled or over-sharing ... In music I can say what I like, if I have an opinion I'll say it via my music and not feel worried about it, it's a different part of me, you're making music, you're in control of it, it's your narrative."

Apart from singing, Idris also wants to progress into directing from acting.

More From Entertainment:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not a 'kid's movie,' says senior animator Ere Santos

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not a 'kid's movie,' says senior animator Ere Santos
Jessie James Decker talks about hosting the 51st annual New Year's Rockin' Eve

Jessie James Decker talks about hosting the 51st annual New Year's Rockin' Eve
Jessie James Decker shares her New Year’s resolution for 2023

Jessie James Decker shares her New Year’s resolution for 2023
Tyler Sanders' parents call him a 'hardworking actor' after cause of his death is revealed

Tyler Sanders' parents call him a 'hardworking actor' after cause of his death is revealed
Idris Elba talks about going into directing

Idris Elba talks about going into directing
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White enjoy a fun getaway with their families in Mexico

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White enjoy a fun getaway with their families in Mexico
Lily-Rose Depp looks appealing in denim on a relaxing day out with friends

Lily-Rose Depp looks appealing in denim on a relaxing day out with friends
Machine Gun Kelly share rare glimpses with mother and daughter of Christmas celebration

Machine Gun Kelly share rare glimpses with mother and daughter of Christmas celebration
Vanessa Hudgens is 'Merry' in a festive selfie with boyfriend Cole Tucker: Celebrity friends react

Vanessa Hudgens is 'Merry' in a festive selfie with boyfriend Cole Tucker: Celebrity friends react
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber spotted in a night out with BFF Kendall Jenner in Aspen

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber spotted in a night out with BFF Kendall Jenner in Aspen
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off luxurious Rolls Royce gifted by Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off luxurious Rolls Royce gifted by Georgina Rodriguez
In Pics: Andrew Tate’s luxury villa revealed during Romanian police raid

In Pics: Andrew Tate’s luxury villa revealed during Romanian police raid