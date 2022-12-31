 
Saturday Dec 31 2022
‘Netflix a fool’ to pay for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flashbacks’

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for getting Netflix to pay millions for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s flashback.

Sky News Australia hosts Rita Panahi issued these claims in recent chat.

She was quoted saying, “This is so self-indulgent, you’re basically going back through the wedding. Reminiscing about the wedding and the reception and what we wore and how we danced.”

Even Mr Murray seemed shocked by it all and chimed in to point out how, “We know we saw it.”

Before concluding Ms Panahi also slipped in a jibe against the streaming giant.

She was even quoted saying, “Netflix must be the biggest mugs in the world to be paying out, rumored $100m, or even if its $10m” for this.

