Saturday Dec 31 2022
King Charles handing New Years honor to Meghan Markle’s bully

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

King Charles is reportedly planning on lauding Meghan Markle’s alleged bully with a huge honor for New Years.

The alleged bully in question, Jason Knauf will reportedly be made Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO), per a report by Express UK.

For those unversed, the RVO is a gift bestowed independently to those who have served the monarchy in personal aspects.

The accusations against Mr Knauf are in relation to an October 2018 email sent out to Meghan’s private secretary in order to protect staffers.

All of this comes shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries turned tides across the pond and accused the entire Royal Family of institutional racism.

