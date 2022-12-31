King Charles III to execute his ‘five-year’ plan ‘very quickly’

FileFootage

King Charles III won’t be wasting much time in implementing his ‘five-year’ plan, said a royal expert.



The new monarch is said to have a “clear idea of what he wants to do” as the author of The New Royals, Katie told OK! about Charles’ prospects for his reign.

"Because of his age alone, we know that Charles is going to be a transitional king,” the expert said. "He may have 10 years, he may have 20 years, but what we know from the incredible manifesto speech he gave following the Queen’s death is that he plans to serve for his whole life.

"So he’s echoed his mother’s dedication. I think he has the good of his subjects very much at the front of everything he does,” the expert added.

"That is the core of who he is and what he will do as king,” Katie continued.

"As the longest-serving Prince of Wales we’ve ever had, he therefore comes to the throne as the most experienced heir apparent and I really think that’s going to pay off in his role as king."

He has also acknowledged that he knows his role is going to change," Katie added. "But I don’t think that means he’s going to become a completely different man because he’s king.

“The issues that have been important to him will continue to be important to him – issues such as the environment and young people. They have always been his raison d’être,” she noted.