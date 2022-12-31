 
Saturday Dec 31 2022
King Charles latest move angers Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

King Charles latest move will apparently anger Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the monarch is set to honour Prince William and Kate Middleton’s former aide, who accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying.

According to the Mirror UK, Jason Knauf has been made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) for his services to the royal family.

He has been honoured four years after he emailed Prince William’s then press secretary accusing Meghan of "bullying two PAs out of the household."

King Charles will hand over the New Year Honour to Jason Knauf.

Jason ended his career with the royal household as chief executive of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation, stepping down at the end of 2021.

He also worked for Meghan and Harry as their communications secretary in October 2018.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Prince Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie tweeted, “After serving as an Earthshot board member, Royal Foundation CEO, private secretary to Prince William, and helping the Daily Mail take on Meghan Markle in court last year, Jason Knauf has been named a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) for his service to the monarchy.”

