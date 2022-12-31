Biggest Pakistani Crossovers in 2022! A look back

Reviewing the glories Pakistani entertainment industry witnessed this year!

2022 is a good year in the history of the entertainment industry of Pakistan. Cinema revival, music reaching to every corner of the year and discovery of several new stars is just some part of the golden times the industry has seen this year. Let's walk down the memory lane to relive the glory all over again.

1. Pasoori winning hearts!

Back in February when Ali Sethi and Shae Gill dropped the banger, nobody could predict that it would go this popular. Pasoori was in everyone’s playlists and when Britney Spears used it in one of her reels, things went crazy. The song was played over and over again to a point that it ended up becoming ‘the most searched song of the year.’

Safe to say, Pasoori won ears and hearts.

2. Arooj Aftab brought the Grammy home!

Grammy Music Award is one of the most nobel awards for any musician and Arooj Aftab, being the absolute expert of music she is, brought Grammy home for her single Mohabbat. Arooj was also praised for her song in Coke Studio Season 14, named ‘Mehram’ alongside Asfar Hussain.

3. The Legend of Maula Jatt ruled!

Bilal Lashari’s brainchild, The Legend of Maula Jatt was the talk of town the entire year. The movie had immaculate direction with enough drama and action which kept people in the cinema hooked. It was indeed a treat for the masses and it has been released globally as well.

4. Joyland casted a magic spell!

Saim Sadiq did not stay behind at all. He utilized all of his creative abilities to create something of substance and he was successful. Joyland moves the hearts of the audience and it is now officially nominated for Oscars.

5. Miss Marvel, depiction of strong women!

Miss Marvel was a fusion of western culture blending into eastern. Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani was the highlight of the show. Nimra Bucha, Samina Ahmed, Mehwish Hayat, prominent names of entertainment industry played prodigal roles, making Pakistan proud.