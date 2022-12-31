Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in January 1st to January 31st 2023 

Netflix is a streaming giant that offers its audience a wide variety of original content to watch every day in January.
Coming to Netflix on January 1
- The Aviator
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Blue Streak
- Brokeback Mountain
- The ‘Burbs
- Closer
- The Conjuring
- Daddy Day Care
- Fletch
- Forrest Gump
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Grease
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jerry Maguire
- King Kong
- Leap Year
- Life
- Minority Report
- National Security
Coming to Netflix on January 6
- Love Island USA: Season 2
- The Walking Dead: Season 11
- Bulletproof 2
Coming to Netflix on January 8
- L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2
- Yummy Mummies: Season 1
- The Devil to Pay
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
- That ’90s Show
- The Real World: Season 28
- Addams Family Values
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Love Jacked
- Newness
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- The Borgias: Seasons 1-3