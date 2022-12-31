 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in January 1st to January 31st 2023

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in January 1st to January 31st 2023
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in January 1st to January 31st 2023 

Netflix is a streaming giant that offers its audience a wide variety of original content to watch every day in January.

Coming to Netflix on January 1

  • The Aviator
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business
  • Blue Streak
  • Brokeback Mountain
  • The ‘Burbs
  • Closer
  • The Conjuring
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Fletch
  • Forrest Gump
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
  • Grease
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Jerry Maguire
  • King Kong
  • Leap Year
  • Life
  • Minority Report
  • National Security

Coming to Netflix on January 6

  • Love Island USA: Season 2
  • The Walking Dead: Season 11
  • Bulletproof 2

Coming to Netflix on January 8

  • L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

Coming to Netflix on January 9

  • Vinland Saga: Season 2

Coming to Netflix on January 12

  • CHIPS

Coming to Netflix January 15

  • Steve Jobs

Coming to Netflix January 17

  • Yummy Mummies: Season 1
  • The Devil to Pay

Coming to Netflix January 19

  • Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
  • That ’90s Show

Coming to Netflix January 20

  • The Real World: Season 28

Coming to Netflix January 23

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

Coming to Netflix January 24

  • Little Angel: Volume 2

Coming to Netflix January 25

  • Begin Again

Coming to Netflix January 26

  • Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

Coming to Netflix January 29

  • She’s Funny That Way

Coming to Netflix January 30

  • Addams Family Values
  • Battle: Los Angeles
  • Love Jacked
  • Newness
  • Rambo
  • Rambo: Last Blood
  • The Borgias: Seasons 1-3

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen

David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen
Brooklyn Beckham says he's cooked food for 25 people of Nicola Peltz family

Brooklyn Beckham says he's cooked food for 25 people of Nicola Peltz family

Brooklyn Beckham says he 'burst out crying' on his wedding to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham says he 'burst out crying' on his wedding to Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham reveals his kitchen mishaps: 'Burnt myself quite few times'

Brooklyn Beckham reveals his kitchen mishaps: 'Burnt myself quite few times'
Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie

Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie
Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian

Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian
Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report
Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention

Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention
Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip

Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip
Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months: Report

Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months: Report

Blake Lively reflects on a moment from her ‘magical year’

Blake Lively reflects on a moment from her ‘magical year’