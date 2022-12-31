Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Hugh Grant talks on his cameo

Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actor Hugh Grant opened up about his unexpected cameo as Benoit Blanc's husband.

The actor revealed about what convinced him to join Rian Johnson's Netflix film sequel.

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Benoit Blanc was invited to join Norton's tech billionaire Miles Bron and his private island in Greece, when a game focused on his pretend murder turns deadly as past conflicts come to light.



During an interview with the Collider where he discussed his role in the upcoming fantasy movie, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Grant spoke about his cameo role Phillip in Glass Onion.

He appeared in scenes in which couple were in lockdown during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

While the actor's appearance was brief in Glass Onion, Grant revealed why he decided to join the film.

"It's the tiniest little moment. I don't really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours..."