Saturday Dec 31 2022
Simon Cowell to bring a new version of 'The X Factor'

The X Factor is expected to make a comeback in the US as Simon Cowell is negotiating a deal with NBC.

In an interview with The Sun, Simon Cowell informed that NBC has "offered us to make the show. " He added, "Which means we’ll make the show here."

As per Deadline, Simon hasn't signed the deal with the network yet but it will likely fall under the expanded deal he signed with NBCUniversal in 2021.

It isn't sure how the new version will fit alongside NBC's flagship singing show, The Voice and Simon's America’s Got Talent, which also has its winter special, an All-Stars spinoff.

