 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde appears relaxed and calm as she hits shops during New Year break

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Olivia Wilde appeared relaxed and calm ahead of the new year as she hit the shops in Paris during her New Year break in Europe on Saturday.

The actress and director, 38, cut a sober figure in a grey roll-neck jumper and high-waisted light denim jeans for the outing.

It comes as Wilde is reportedly still trying to heal from her 'difficult' split from pop star Harry Styles, 28.

Olivia wrapped up warm in a black leather jacket with a shearling lining as she left CELINE with her luxury purchases.

She completed her look with shiny chunky boots and toted a small black bag while wearing her honey tresses in loose waves.

This comes amid claims actress Olivia has been sad after her breakup with superstar Harry. The couple dated for 19 months before they split in November.

Styles and Wilde were rumored to have started dating after she directed him in her second feature film, Don't Worry Darling.

The former couple had their first public outing at the wedding of Styles' agent in January 2021.

The Rush star recently went on a vacation with her friends to help her move on from Styles.

A source told US Weekly: 'Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup. Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress.'

On the other hand, the former One Direction member was at the end of the residency leg of his tour and finished up his final nights at The Forum in Los Angeles. 


More From Entertainment:

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach snapped at the airport following romantic Miami trip

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach snapped at the airport following romantic Miami trip
Netflix 'Stranger Things' wins fan polls for most hurtful character death

Netflix 'Stranger Things' wins fan polls for most hurtful character death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy watching humiliating portrayal of Prince Andrew?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy watching humiliating portrayal of Prince Andrew?
Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass share New Year greetings

Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass share New Year greetings
Simon Cowell to bring a new version of 'The X Factor'

Simon Cowell to bring a new version of 'The X Factor'
Katie Price ready to welcome new year 2023 after a tough year

Katie Price ready to welcome new year 2023 after a tough year
Kanye West-inspired Nazi merch FINDS customers online: Report

Kanye West-inspired Nazi merch FINDS customers online: Report
Jeffree Star claims Illuminati is behind Kanye West and Britney Spears’ unsettled actions

Jeffree Star claims Illuminati is behind Kanye West and Britney Spears’ unsettled actions
Kylie Jenner arrives in Aspen to celebrate New Year with friends, daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner arrives in Aspen to celebrate New Year with friends, daughter Stormi
Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Hugh Grant talks on his cameo

Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Hugh Grant talks on his cameo
The ‘King’ and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight

The ‘King’ and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight
Spice Girls Mel C says it’s a ‘dream to perform with Victoria Beckham again’

Spice Girls Mel C says it’s a ‘dream to perform with Victoria Beckham again’