Sunday Jan 01 2023
Poll results show majority of people in UK want Harry's Sussex title removed

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Poll results show majority of people in UK want Harrys Sussex title removed

Most of the people in the UK wants the King to strip Prince Harry of his Sussex title after their Netflix documentary.

According to a survey carried out by YouGov, 44 percent of respondents said Harry should have his title removed,  compared with 32 percent who thought he should allowed to retain it.

The Guardian reported that the public seems to have more sympathy for Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton following the release of Harry and Meghan's documentary.

The publication reported that the popularity of the Prince and Princess of Wales indicated that Meghan and Harry's documentary has backfired on the US-based couple who levelled allegations against the senior members of the royal family.

In the documentary, Harry said that he had informed his father that he and Meghan were willing to relinquish their Sussex titles when they had first moved to Canada in 2020.

He said he and his wife wanted to do their own jobs and also work in support of Queen Elizabeth from abroad.

The Duke said he informed his father that they would give up the titles if the arrangements that did not work.


