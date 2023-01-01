Meghan Markle’s allegations about Prince William ‘killed of any respect’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned that they’ve “killed off any respect” after making a “nonsense” claim about Prince William being a bully.



This claim has been brought to light by royal biographer Angela Levin, in her chat with TalkTV host Mike Graham.

It began once Mike claimed, “I haven’t had a chance to speak to you since Christmas and it was very clear from King Charles’ message that the Sussexes are well and truly on the out and there’s no coming back.”

During the course of the same interview, Ms Angela also weighed in and replied by saying, “Yes I think that’s quite right to.”

“You can’t have someone saying you’re a liar and that your other son is a bully. It sounds like a little boy of three who saying my brother is a bully it’s just a nonsense.”