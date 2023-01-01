 
Sunday Jan 01 2023
Kendall, Kylie Jenner join Hailey Bieber on glam New Year's Eve celebrations

Kylie and Kendall Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve with friends Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou while holidaying in Aspen.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, dropped gorgeous glimpses from their glam night out on her Instagram account.

The reality TV stars and business moguls looked drop-dead gorgeous as they all coordinated in stunning black outfits for the special occasion.

Kylie dropped jaws in a plunging black bodysuit with a plunging neckline. The outstanding ensemble perfectly complimented her hourglass figure. She added a plush black fur coat and covered her hands in black leather gloves.

The Kardashians star simply captioned the post, “NYE.” Taking to her IG Stories, she shared the spotlight with her loved ones, posting clips of Kendall, Hailey, and Stassi separately.

Kendall also posted glimpse from the party night on her Instagram Stories. The 818 Tequila founder opted for a skintight black bodysuit and tights.

Meanwhile, Hailey set pulses racing in a sultry revealing black dress with very thin straps and a low, straight neckline.

Justin Bieber’s soulmate showed off her toned midriff in the gorgeous look. She styled her light brown locks in a pulled-back look and wore gold hoop earrings.

Stassi also wowed fans in a satin ensemble with a plunging neckline. She wore a statement-making necklace with multiple layers. 

