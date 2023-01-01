 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
BTS J-Hope dazzles audience at Time Square's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Singer and rapper J-Hope set the stage on fire at NYC's Time Square with a new year performance on Saturday.

J-Hope performed solo at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’. The BTS star fans around the world clamored after seeing a glimpse of their star.

J-Hope performed a remix of his solo track of = (Equal Sign), Chicken Noodle Soup, and the group song Butter.

The 28-year-old singer performed in very chilly and wet weather, wearing a cream-colored sweater, bucket hat, and pink sneakers.

He took the stage along with English rock band Duran Duran, Pop group New Edition, and singer Jax also on the lineup for the event.

Previously, the BTS performed in 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' in 2017 and 2019.

