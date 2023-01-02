Prince Harry was happy for Prince Philip after he died

Prince Harry paid tribute to his grandfather Prince Philip who died at the age of 99 in April 2021, a month after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had sat for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He said going back to the UK was very hard. "Especially spending time, having chats with my brother and my father," he said.

Paying homage to Prince Philip, Harry said, "My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor."

Harry said, "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the monarch. A decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, he was my grandpa. master of the barbecue, legend of banter and cheeky right till the end."

Prince Harry said, "I was actually really happy for my grandfather. He went quietly, he went peacefully, he went happily."