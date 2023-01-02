 
Monday Jan 02 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle understood 'unspoken' exile after Prince George photo

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle realised their place in the Royal Family after the release of Queen Elizabeth II photo with her heirs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understood the monarchy was compete without them after looking at Her Majesty posing with now King Charles, Prince William, and Prince George.

Author Andrew Morton reveals in his book: "The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them.

"The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry."

Meghan and Harry eventually left UK in 2020. The couple now lives in California with kids Archie and Lilibet.

